Harris-Pence debate: A round-by-round scorecard of the vice presidential matchup

California Sen. Kamala Harris sits at a desk on the debate stage in Salt Lake City. (Associated Press)

Melanie Mason Melanie Mason political reporter

Mike Pence’s head shakes. Kamala Harris’ arched eyebrow. The tale of the opening minutes of the vice presidential debate could be told entirely through body language. The early focus on the coronavirus pandemic clearly benefitted the Democrat, who could go on offense assailing the Trump administration’s mishandling. Harris was at the ready with facts and figures about the scope of the crisis. And while Pence is far better at projecting empathy and concern for Americans affected with COVID-19, he was nevertheless playing defense from the very beginning.

Takeaway: Words matter, but sometimes the visuals — including the plexiglass barriers to guard against the virus — say it all.

Tyrone Beason Tyrone Beason political reporter

The first section of the debate focused on the coronavirus pandemic and the Trump administration’s response, giving Harris an opening to attack the administration for its “ineptitude” and call out Trump for failing to warn the public about the dangers of COVID-19 as soon as he learned about the risks of its rapid spread.

Pence, who leads the White House’s pandemic response, repeatedly deflected by praising “the American people” for the sacrifices they’ve made and saying he and Trump have faith in them to do what’s right for themselves and their families. “We’re about freedom, and respecting the freedom of the American people,” Pence said. But Harris was ready to dig into Pence: “You respect the American people by telling them the truth.”

Takeaway: Three themes emerged again and again — accountability, freedom and “the American people.”

David Lauter David Lauter Washington bureau chief

What a difference a week makes. Moderator Susan Page started the debate by saying “we want a debate that is lively, but Americas also deserve a discussion that is civil.” By comparison with the first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden, this encounter between Harris and Pence was a garden party.

That doesn’t mean it was nice, however. Harris repeatedly accused Pence and Trump of hiding key information from the American people and accused the administration of incompetence — underscoring the key theme of the Biden campaign. Pence accused the Democrats of trying to impose mandates on Americans, insisting “we’re about freedom.” So far, neither has scored a knockout blow, but both have managed to get across their key points.

Takeaway: This is the sort of debate the voters were denied a week ago, and that’s an improvement.

Gustavo Arellano Gustavo Arellano columnist

This was a round of $750 dog whistles.

Pence: China and Dr. Fauci and mandates and swine flu and “hearts and people”and prayers and Walter Reed and a consistent incantation of “American people” so much that people should turn it into a drinking game, with bleach the shot du jour.

Harris: Public service and Oakland and immigrants and “first woman” and Kaiser and San Francisco and criminal justice and “Black woman.”

Pence: Pursed lips and head-shaking and faux gravitas and an ashen face.

Harris: Smiles and enthusiasm and righteous, if understated anger.

Takeaway: Pence is stewing — but playing a long game. Kamala has a strategy that she’d be wise to stick to.

