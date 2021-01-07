Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Politics

Schumer says he will fire Senate sergeant-at-arms over Capitol breach

Capitol police and rioters clash
Police officers in riot gear push back rioters trying to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
(Associated Press)
By Jennifer HaberkornStaff Writer 
Share

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), who will become majority leader on Jan. 20, said Thursday that he intends to fire the Senate’s chief law enforcement officer following Wednesday’s bloody pandemonium on Capitol Hill.

“If Senate Sergeant at Arms [Michael C.] Stenger hasn’t vacated the position by then, I will fire him as soon as Democrats have a majority in the Senate,” Schumer said.

Politics

Live updates: Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigning, says she ‘cannot set aside’ pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Politics

Live updates: Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao resigning, says she ‘cannot set aside’ pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol

Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the general election early Thursday after the electoral college vote count was interrupted for hours by a mob of Trump supporters who breached security barriers and stormed the Capitol building.

In addition to other duties, the sergeant-at-arms oversees the Capitol Police, along with the House sergeant-at-arms. According to the U.S. Senate website, Stenger was sworn into his position on April 16, 2018. He previously had served as assistant sergeant-at-arms.

Advertisement

In other developments Thursday related to Wednesday’s security lapses, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) praised “those front-line U.S. Capitol Police officers who stood bravely in harm’s way during yesterday’s failed insurrection.”

But McConnell went on to add, “With that said, yesterday represented a massive failure of institutions, protocols, and planning that are supposed to protect the first branch of our federal government. A painstaking investigation and thorough review must now take place and significant changes must follow. Initial bipartisan discussions have already begun among committees of oversight and Congressional Leadership.”

“The ultimate blame for yesterday lies with the unhinged criminals who broke down doors, trampled our nation’s flag, fought with law enforcement, and tried to disrupt our democracy, and with those who incited them. But this fact does not and will not preclude our addressing the shocking failures in the Capitol’s security posture and protocols.”

Politics
Jennifer Haberkorn

Jennifer Haberkorn covers Congress in Washington, D.C., for the Los Angeles Times. She has reported from Washington since 2005, spending much of that time roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol. Before arriving at The Times, Haberkorn spent eight years at Politico writing about the 2010 healthcare law, a story that took her to Congress, the states, healthcare clinics and courtrooms around the country. She also covered Congress and local business news for the Washington Times. Haberkorn is a native of the Chicago area and graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement