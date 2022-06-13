What’s the TV schedule for the next Jan. 6 committee hearings?

After Thursday’s graphic and emotional first hearing, members of the U.S. House Jan. 6 select committee this week will continue laying out the results of a 10-month investigation into what they called former President Trump’s “attempted coup,” the largest probe of its kind in congressional history. And all of it will be aired live.

Through six other hearings over the span of several weeks, committee members are expected to reveal further evidence of Trump’s plan to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“We can’t sweep what happened under the rug,” Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said at Thursday’s hearing. “The American people deserve answers.”

Here’s when and how you can watch the rest of the hearings, with a preview of what to expect.

Monday, June 13

How to watch ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC and CSPAN are expected to air the week’s hearings instead of their usual programming.



Fox Business carried the first hearing live; the more popular Fox News Channel did not.



The hearing will also be streamed on the select committee’s YouTube channel.

When to watch: 7 a.m. Pacific

What to expect: The second hearing is expected to reveal evidence of how Trump and his advisors knew there was no election fraud yet spread the “Big Lie.” Trump, the committee said, was informed multiple times by campaign staff and Atty. Gen. William Barr that there was no proof of fraud.

Wednesday, June 15

When to watch: 7 a.m. Pacific

What to expect: The third hearing is expected to show how Trump pressured the Justice Department to claim there had been rampant fraud in the election, as well as his attempt to install an attorney general who would help him get that done. Trump’s efforts were blocked by Justice Department leadership and by White House lawyers who threatened to resign. Several Republican lawmakers were involved in Trump’s effort.

Thursday, June 16

When to watch: 10 a.m. Pacific

What to expect: The fourth hearing, the last of the week, is expected to focus on Trump pressuring Vice President Mike Pence and conservative California lawyer John Eastman to reject votes from certain states and to send the results back to those states. A judge who helped Pence resist Trump’s demands is expected to testify.

Future hearings

At last week’s hearing, committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) teased what the American public can expect from the rest of the proceedings, which have yet to be scheduled.

At the fifth hearing, the committee plans to spotlight a pressure campaign carried out by Trump’s allies to get state legislators and election officials to change the results of the vote, Cheney said. The committee is expected to reveal evidence showing how Trump asked Georgia election officials to find enough votes to allow him to win the state.

The final two hearings, Cheney said, will focus on the words Trump used to summon “a violent mob and directed them illegally to march on the U.S. Capitol.” There will be evidence of Trump refusing to speak with military leaders to try to control the violence, waiting several hours before calling on rioters to disperse.

At Thursday’s hearing, Cheney shared scenes from the White House as Trump’s advisors pleaded with him to act.

“Aware of the rioters’ chants to ‘hang Mike Pence,’” Cheney said, “the president responded with this sentiment: quote, ‘Maybe our supporters have the right idea. Mike Pence, quote, ‘deserves it.’”