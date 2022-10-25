On the issues: Kevin Kiley and Dr. Kermit Jones on immigration, abortion and fires

Jones

“I had the honor and privilege of being part of a Marine helicopter squadron that represented the interests and goodwill of over 350 million Americans when I was in Iraq. Service to our country, whether in the military or in Congress, has never been about partisan politics for me; it’s about keeping the oaths I made to my patients and our country.”



He said it was about making sure the residents of the district “have someone fighting for a federal fire insurance plan and increased funding for first responders in our district; it’s about whether our business leaders and job creators know they have a solid partner at the federal level to support economic opportunity and growth; and it’s about making sure our working families have a fair shake and chance at the American dream. This is my focus, and this is what makes me most qualified to represent this district.”



Kiley

Kiley is an attorney who has served three terms in the state Assembly. He was one of a slate of Republicans who campaigned to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the 2021 recall election and ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2019.



Kiley’s campaign website highlights his legislative work on education, free speech, criminal justice and other issues.