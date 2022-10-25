Advertisement
Share
Politics

On the issues: Kevin Kiley and Dr. Kermit Jones on immigration, abortion and fires

Republican Kevin Kiley, left, and Democrat Kermit Jones
Republican Kevin Kiley, left, and Democrat Dr. Kermit Jones are vying to represent a vast congressional district stretching along the Eastern Sierra.
(Getty)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Share

Republican Assemblymember Kevin Kiley and Democrat Dr. Kermit Jones are vying to represent the largely rural 3rd Congressional District, which stretches hundreds of miles from the southern tip of Lassen Volcanic National Park through Mammoth Lakes to Death Valley.

The race is one of 10 key California contests in the Nov. 8 midterm election that could determine the balance of power in the House of Representatives.

Jones’ answers are drawn from a questionnaire sent to candidates in competitive California congressional races. The responses have been edited for clarity and length. Kiley did not respond, so information about his views was collected from his campaign website, debates, past votes and news coverage.

Advertisement

map of California's 27th congressional district

Politics

California’s fall election could sway power in Congress. Here are House races to watch

In the November midterm election, California is one of the battlefields as Democrats and Republicans fight to control the House.

FILE -Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Roe!!!" as abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington. With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many more, Big Tech companies that collect personal details of their users are facing new calls to limit that tracking and surveillance. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Politics

A hyperpolarized, deeply fragile 2022 election: Democrats’ energy over Roe blunts GOP advantage

Call it the ‘I don’t know’ election in the fight for Congress. Republicans still have advantages, but Democrats appear energized in the post-Roe environment.

Read more election coverage

illustration of the state of California and an "I voted" sticker

Your guide to the 2022 California midterm election

Who is running for California governor? What are the propositions on the ballot? Here is your guide to the 2022 midterm election.

California congressman becomes latest Republican to invoke Nazis to defend Trump, bash Biden

On the Orange County coast, voters fume about gas prices but fear for climate’s future

In tight California House race, ‘red-baiting’ mailers accuse candidate of communist ties

What’s on the ballot in California’s 2022 midterm election?

California’s fall election could sway power in Congress. Here are House races to watch

How to vote in the 2022 midterm election in California

Who is running to represent you in Congress? Here are all 52 races in California

Jan. 6 still has the power to shock. But will it move California voters?

INGLEWOOD CA - OCT. 30, 2020. A voter walks through voting booths after casting his ballot at the Forum, which was open for early voting on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Your guide to Los Angeles’ November ballot measures

Lanhee Chen and Malia Cohen

Your guide to the California controller election: Lanhee Chen vs. Malia Cohen

Mark Meuser and Alex Padilla

Your guide to the California U.S. Senate election: Alex Padilla vs. Mark P. Meuser

PoliticsMidterm Election 2022
Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering Orange County for the Los Angeles Times. She joined the newspaper in 2013 as a reporter for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication. Fry most recently covered breaking news for The Times and was part of the team that was a 2020 Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. She grew up in Orange County and got her start as an intern at the Orange County Register.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement