Column: America’s last presidential bellwether ends its winning streak

Clallam County, Wash. had the distinction of being America’s last presidential bellwether county. It’s also the home of Forks, the setting of the fictional “Twilight” series.

The bellwether rings true no more.

For nearly a quarter-century, voters in Clallam County, Wash. — a lush green dot in the far corner of the country — have gone with the winner in 11 straight presidential elections. That’s an unmatched level of precision among more than 3,000 counties nationwide.

But the streak, dating to 1980, ended on Tuesday as voters favored Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Trump, by a decisive 53% to 44% margin. While there are still votes to be counted, Harris’ lead appears certain to hold.

That means there are no bellwether counties left in America; heading into the 2020 election there were nearly 20. After that, Clallam County — roughly balanced politically between its three small population centers and sparsely populated rural reaches — stood alone.

Advertisement

(Yours truly visited the county and took the measure of voter sentiments in September, just after the Trump-Harris debate: At the time, neither candidate was running away with the contest and virtually everyone was firmly dug into their positions.)

Marc Abshire, director of the Port Angeles Chamber of Commerce and a Harris supporter, said he was proud the county went for the Democratic ticket “but also disappointed we’re losing our bellwether status because of it.”

“Out here, we just didn’t have the grievance vote that most of the rest of the country seemed to have,” Abshire said.

Advertisement

Setting aside any bruised pride, he said there are plenty of reasons to visit the region, beyond its former political prescience.

“We’re lucky to live in one of the most beautiful places in the nation, if not the world,” Abshire said. “We have the sea and mile-high mountains all in our front and backyards. Our weather is always temperate.”

People will just have to start looking elsewhere for a political barometer.