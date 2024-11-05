Advertisement
2024 Election live results

By Los Angeles Times Data and Graphics Department
On election day these pages will show results from in-person voting as well as any mail-in ballots already received.

Every registered voter in the state receives a ballot by mail. California’s polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, and mailed ballots need to be postmarked on or before that day. The vote counts on these pages update periodically as results are reported by the Associated Press and county registrars.

The Associated Press surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP projects the winner using vote returns and other data. A race may be called before all expected votes are in. Results can change as more ballots are counted.

We’ll be updating these pages until the California secretary of state certifies results on Dec. 13.

National and statewide

United States

Latest polling results for the electoral college and Presidential race results by county. The “balance of power”—who controls the House and Senate—and all congressional and gubernatorial races are also included.

California

We are tracking results for California’s 10 ballot propositions and 100 local state Assembly and Senate races. Also included are: how Californians voted for president in 2024 and mapping the popular vote by county; California’s congressional district elections; California’s U.S. Senate race results; and two recall elections.

Competitive congressional races

See the results for the U.S. House of Representatives seats considered competitive by the Cook Political Report’s House Ratings: District 3 (Kiley vs. Morse); District 9 (Harder vs. Lincoln); District 13 (Duarte vs. Gray); District 22 (Salas vs. Valadao); District 27 (Garcia vs. Whitesides); District 40 (Kerr vs. Kim); District 41 (Calvert vs. Rollins); District 45 (Steel vs. Tran); District 47 (Baugh vs. Min); and District 49 (Gunderson vs. Levin).

State-wide ballot propositions

We’re tracking the results of the ten propositions on Californian’s ballots: Issue Public Education Bonds; Right to Marry; Issue Natural Resources Bonds; Lower Local Approval Threshold to Fund Housing Projects; Remove Slavery Exception; Raise Minimum Wage; Expand Local Rent Control; Restrict Spending by Healthcare Providers; Permanently Fund Medi-Cal Health; and Increase Sentences for Drug and Theft Crimes.

Southern California results

Los Angeles County

See the results of all county ballot measures, Board of Supervisor seats and the District Attorney race. The page shows election results for all cities and school districts within the county, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, Pasadena and Inglewood.

L.A. County District Attorney

Latest polling numbers for countywide race between Nathan Hochman and George Gascón.

City of Los Angeles

Latest polling numbers for all elections in the city of Los Angeles, including city council, ballot measures, assembly members and the congressional districts that cover L.A.

L.A. Unified School District

Latest vote counts for L.A. Unified school board races and Measure US, a $9-billion school bond

Orange County

We’re tracking 183 races across Orange County in the 2024 general election. including: a county Board of Supervisor seat; city- and school board-measures; city council members; mayoral races; school district board seats and board seats for water districts.

San Diego

We’re tracking 178 races across San Diego County in the 2024 general election. including: county Board of Supervisor seats; county-, city- and school board-measures; city council members; mayoral races; school district board seats and board seats for healthcare, fire protection and water districts.

About the results pages

The Los Angeles Times’ live election results pages are created and maintained by the Data & Graphics Department: Vanessa Martínez, Pooja Dantewadia, Phi Do, Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, Sean Greene, Sandhya Kambhampati, Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee, Koko Nakajima and Hanna Sender.

Results are provided by county registrars and the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP calculates expected votes and projects the winner using vote returns and other data.

Pages are edited by Hanna Sender, Vanessa Martinez and Sean Greene. Copy editing by Rubaina Azhar, Dave Bennett, Dave Bowman, Jim Buzinski, Minh Dang, Anne Elizabeth Dillon, Rachel Dunn, Kevin Leung, Marina Levario, Gerard Lim, Lynn Meersman, Hannah Ly, Dwayne Rogers, Lee Rogers, Ananya Thyagarajan, Evita Timmons, Sue Worrell and Paul Ybarrondo.

Mary Kate Metivier coordinated the promotion and audience-engagement strategy. Promotional illustrations by Jim Cooke. Additional homepage strategy by Beto Alvarez and Thomas Suh Lauder.

Additional thanks to Jeff Balbien, James Perez, Jeff Poirier, C.J. Tantay and Royce Martin for technology and product support.
