2024 Election live results

On election day these pages will show results from in-person voting as well as any mail-in ballots already received.

Every registered voter in the state receives a ballot by mail. California’s polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, and mailed ballots need to be postmarked on or before that day. The vote counts on these pages update periodically as results are reported by the Associated Press and county registrars.

The Associated Press surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP projects the winner using vote returns and other data. A race may be called before all expected votes are in. Results can change as more ballots are counted.

We’ll be updating these pages until the California secretary of state certifies results on Dec. 13.