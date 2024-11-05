Election results for L.A. County District Attorney’s race: Gascón vs. Hochman

twitter facebook envelope angle-double-right angle-down angle-up long-arrow-right

We are tracking the Los Angeles County District Attorney race between the incumbent George Gascón and former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman.

The two candidates emerged from a crowded primary with distinct areas of support. Hochman has pulled ahead in the polls since March and much of Gascón’s support from 2020 has vanished.

Hochman’s campaign has focused on high-profile crimes. Gascón’s is centered on criminal justice reform. Likely L.A. County voters see crime and threats to public safety as a big problem, according to recent polls.

Los Angeles County District Attorney

We are also tracking the recall election of Pamela Price, Alameda County’s progressive district attorney.