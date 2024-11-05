Advertisement
Election results for L.A. County District Attorney’s race: Gascón vs. Hochman

We are tracking the Los Angeles County District Attorney race between the incumbent George Gascón and former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman.

The two candidates emerged from a crowded primary with distinct areas of support. Hochman has pulled ahead in the polls since March and much of Gascón’s support from 2020 has vanished.

Hochman’s campaign has focused on high-profile crimes. Gascón’s is centered on criminal justice reform. Likely L.A. County voters see crime and threats to public safety as a big problem, according to recent polls.

Los Angeles County District Attorney

We are also tracking the recall election of Pamela Price, Alameda County’s progressive district attorney.

About this story

Election results pages are created and maintained by the Los Angeles Times’ Data and Graphics Department: Vanessa Martínez, Pooja Dantewadia, Phi Do, Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, Sean Greene, Sandhya Kambhampati, Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee, Koko Nakajima and Hanna Sender.

Results are provided by Los Angeles County. Ballot measure descriptions have been edited for clarity and brevity. Race calls provided by the Associated Press, which surveys the numbers posted by local election officials. The AP projects the winner using vote returns and other data.

Mary Kate Metivier coordinated the promotion and audience-engagement strategy. Promotional illustrations by Jim Cooke. Additional homepage strategy by Beto Alvarez and Thomas Suh Lauder.

Additional thanks to Jeff Balbien, James Perez, Jeff Poirier, C.J. Tantay and Royce Martin for technology and product support.

Photos: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times and Christina House / Los Angeles Times.
