Egusi and Coconut Granola

Egusi is a type of melon that is commonly used in West African cuisine. The seeds are edible and are often ground into a paste or powder and used as a base for soups, stews and sauces. They have a similar flavor profile to pumpkin seeds and develop a rich and nutty taste when roasted. That flavor carries through this granola, which is made slightly sweet and fruity with the addition of coconut nectar. It’s great for gifting, snacking or even topping your favorite dessert or salad.

Egusi seeds can be found online or at African markets, and you can buy them whole or ground into a powder. My favorite brand is Jeb Foods.