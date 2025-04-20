Egusi and Coconut Granola
Egusi is a type of melon that is commonly used in West African cuisine. The seeds are edible and are often ground into a paste or powder and used as a base for soups, stews and sauces. They have a similar flavor profile to pumpkin seeds and develop a rich and nutty taste when roasted. That flavor carries through this granola, which is made slightly sweet and fruity with the addition of coconut nectar. It’s great for gifting, snacking or even topping your favorite dessert or salad.
Egusi seeds can be found online or at African markets, and you can buy them whole or ground into a powder. My favorite brand is Jeb Foods.
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a Silpat baking mat.
In a large bowl, combine the oats, almonds, egusi seeds, flaxseeds, thyme, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.
In a medium pot over low heat, combine the coconut oil, glucose syrup, coconut nectar and vanilla bean paste. Cook, whisking constantly, until well combined and warmed through, about 3 minutes. Pour the warm oil mixture over the dry ingredients and mix to coat well.
Spread the mixture in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet. Bake, stirring every 30 minutes to ensure even toasting, until the granola is mostly dry (it will continue to crisp out of the oven) and smells toasty, about 2 hours.
Let the granola cool completely before storing in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
