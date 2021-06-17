Almost every Sunday my mother made banana pudding. She didn’t finish hers off with cookie crumbs the way we do at the restaurant, because in the old days the broken cookie pieces came straight to me. At first, that was why I loved it when my mother made banana pudding. Later, I learned to love the pudding itself. Like a lot of women who had too much work and too little time to do it in, my mother got to the point where she sometimes enjoyed the ease of using instant pudding in her recipe . So when we got ready to create a version for the restaurant, I called my friend Lisa Marie Donovan to help . She really knows her way around the Southern dessert table.