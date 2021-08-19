Bay Leaf Brown Sugar With Lemon and Ginger
Spicy and cooling, ground-up bay leaves mimic those same qualities in ground ginger in this mix. Lemon adds sharpness while the molasses in the brown sugar helps ground all the bracing spices into a mellow mix. Try it on the best watermelon you can find.
Using a Microplane, finely grate the zest from the lemon into a bowl. Place the bay leaves in a small skillet set over medium heat and cook, swirling occasionally, until they’re fragrant and warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the bay leaves to a work surface and let cool completely.
Crush the bay leaves with your fingers and add to a spice grinder or small food processor. Add the granulated sugar and pulse until the leaves are finely ground. Scrape the bay sugar into the bowl with the lemon zest and add the brown sugar, salt and ginger. Use your fingers to mix and rub the sugar until everything is evenly combined.
Spread out on a plate or small baking sheet and let dry at room temperature for about 2 hours or overnight. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 month.
