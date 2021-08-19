Advertisement
Bay Leaf Brown Sugar With Lemon and Ginger

10 minutes
Makes ¾ cup
Two slices of watermelon dipped in a spice mix.
Zingy fresh bay leaves, ginger and lemon zest pack a punch in this sweet-salty mix for watermelon.
(Ben Mims/Los Angeles Times)
1

Using a Microplane, finely grate the zest from the lemon into a bowl. Place the bay leaves in a small skillet set over medium heat and cook, swirling occasionally, until they’re fragrant and warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the bay leaves to a work surface and let cool completely.

2

Crush the bay leaves with your fingers and add to a spice grinder or small food processor. Add the granulated sugar and pulse until the leaves are finely ground. Scrape the bay sugar into the bowl with the lemon zest and add the brown sugar, salt and ginger. Use your fingers to mix and rub the sugar until everything is evenly combined.

3

Spread out on a plate or small baking sheet and let dry at room temperature for about 2 hours or overnight. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

