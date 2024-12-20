Black and White Babka

A fixture in New York bakeries, the iconic black and white cookie provides the inspiration for this babka with a fudgy, malty fillling and vanilla glaze.

Note: This recipe makes enough brioche dough for two babkas. You can mix and match the glazes and fillings using the recipes for Chocolate-Cherry Babka With Black Sesame and Cocoa Crumble and Chocolate Gelt Babka With Hazelnut Amaretti Filling and Chocolate Espresso Glaze.