Black and White Babka
A fixture in New York bakeries, the iconic black and white cookie provides the inspiration for this babka with a fudgy, malty fillling and vanilla glaze.
Note: This recipe makes enough brioche dough for two babkas. You can mix and match the glazes and fillings using the recipes for Chocolate-Cherry Babka With Black Sesame and Cocoa Crumble and Chocolate Gelt Babka With Hazelnut Amaretti Filling and Chocolate Espresso Glaze.
Heat the milk in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until it’s just lukewarm, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour it into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment, then add the flour, sugar, yeast, salt and eggs. Mix on low until just combined, then raise to medium speed for an additional 4 minutes. Knead until the dough is smooth and begins to pull away from the side of the bowl.
Add the butter a tablespoon at a time, making sure each knob has been fully incorporated before adding the next. Once all the butter is added, continue to knead until velvety and supple, about 6 minutes.
Transfer the dough to a lightly greased bowl and cover in an ambiently warm place to rise until doubled in size, about an hour.
Once risen, push the dough down with your hands to deflate. Re-form into a loose ball before recovering and placing it in the refrigerator for at least 6 hours or preferably overnight.
Make the filling: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, add sugar, cream, malted milk powder and salt. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally until the sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes. Using a spatula, pour the mixture into a medium bowl. Stir in chocolate, butter and vanilla until smooth. Let cool to room temperature before using. It will thicken but still be spreadable.
For two loaves of babka, line two 9-by-5-inch loaf pans with parchment paper. Set aside.
Tip your dough onto a lightly floured work surface and divide it in half. Roll out half of the dough into a rectangle that’s about 1/8-inch thick (about 12 by 16 inches). Spread 3 or 4 generous spoonfuls of filling evenly across the surface.
Starting at the bottom edge, roll the dough away from you into a log-shaped cylinder. Repeat the process with the second half of the dough.
Place the dough in the refrigerator for 10 to 15 minutes to firm up. This will make for a cleaner cut (see below).
Turn a log of dough lengthwise so that one end is pointing toward you. Using a sharp knife, cut about an inch off either end (and discard) to reveal your swirl of filling. Then cut the log vertically down the center.
Cross the two halves in the middle, then braid the top and bottom, pinching the ends to seal. Moving swiftly, since it can get a little messy, place the babka in the loaf pan. Repeat the process with the second half of the dough. Cover and allow to rise until the dough has doubled in volume and bounces back to the touch, about an hour.
Heat the oven to 350 degrees.
Once risen, bake the babka for 40 to 45 minutes until deeply burnished. When you tap on the surface, the loaf should sound hollow. Remove from the pan and set aside.
Make the glaze: Sift the powdered sugar into a medium bowl. Add the malted milk powder, lemon juice, milk, corn syrup, vanilla paste and salt. Whisk until smooth. The glaze should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. If it’s too runny, add a tablespoon more of powdered sugar at a time until it reaches the right consistency.
Pour the glaze all over the top of the babka. This will keep your babka nice and moist, as well as adding another layer of flavor. Let cool until set, about 30 minutes. You’ll know it’s set when it goes from glossy to more opaque in appearance. Slice and serve.
