Brandy au Cassis
Time 5 minutes, plus overnight freezing
Yields Serves 4 to 6
1
Pour the brandy, vermouth, crème de cassis, bitters and water into a resealable bottle (flip top or screw cap preferred). Tightly seal and freeze overnight.
2
To serve, chill a coupe or Nick and Nora glass in the freezer for at least 15 minutes and up to 1 hour. Pour 3 to 4 ounces of the Brandy au Cassis into the chilled glass. Holding the lemon peel by its long edges and skin facing down into the glass, pinch the peel to express the citrus oils; add the peel and a maraschino cherry to the glass and serve immediately.
