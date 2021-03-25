Chewy Coconut Cake with Milk Chocolate Glaze

This cake is really more like a giant Mounds candy bar, but in cake form — and much more delicious. Toasted shredded coconut and coconut flour amp up the coconut flavor while also giving you two different textures. The unsweetened finely-shredded coconut (often labeled “desiccated”) used here gives the cake the best texture and cuts the cleanest when served. However, coconut flakes also work in this cake, but will not give you clean-cut wedges. If that doesn’t bother you then use an equal volume of coconut flakes (70 grams by weight) instead of the shredded type. If you prefer dark chocolate — or are not eating meat and dairy together — then use it instead of milk chocolate.