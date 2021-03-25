Chewy Coconut Cake with Milk Chocolate Glaze
This cake is really more like a giant Mounds candy bar, but in cake form — and much more delicious. Toasted shredded coconut and coconut flour amp up the coconut flavor while also giving you two different textures. The unsweetened finely-shredded coconut (often labeled “desiccated”) used here gives the cake the best texture and cuts the cleanest when served. However, coconut flakes also work in this cake, but will not give you clean-cut wedges. If that doesn’t bother you then use an equal volume of coconut flakes (70 grams by weight) instead of the shredded type. If you prefer dark chocolate — or are not eating meat and dairy together — then use it instead of milk chocolate.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spread the shredded coconut onto a baking sheet and bake until lightly golden and toasted, 4 to 6 minutes. Watch the coconut carefully after 4 minutes because it can go from white to burnt very quickly. Transfer the coconut to a bowl to prevent it from over-browning on the sheet and let cool completely; leave the oven on.
Make the cake: Grease an 8-inch round cake pan, line the bottom with a round of parchment paper and grease the paper as well. In a small bowl, whisk together the coconut flour, baking powder and salt. In a medium bowl, combine the sugar, vanilla and eggs then whisk vigorously until lightened and smooth, about 30 seconds. Whisk in the oil until smooth.
Add the toasted shredded coconut and the coconut flour mixture, and use a large silicone spatula or spoon to fold all the ingredients together until evenly combined. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the top.
Bake, rotating the pan halfway through, until golden brown on top and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Transfer the pan to a rack and let the cake cool completely in the pan. The cake will dip a bit in the center and that’s OK.
Make the glaze: Combine the chocolate and coconut cream in a small heatproof bowl and place the bowl over a small saucepan of simmering water; the bottom of the bowl should not touch the water. Warm the chocolate and cream, stirring occasionally, until half-melted, then remove from the pan and continue stirring until fully melted. (Alternatively, warm the two ingredients together in a microwave in 30-second bursts at 50% power until half melted.)
Unmold the cake and transfer it to a serving plate. Pour the glaze onto the cake and spread it evenly over the top. Sprinkle with toasted coconut flakes if you like before serving.
