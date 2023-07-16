Chilaquiles Rojos with Vallarta-Style Shrimp Salad
A light salad of shrimp, alfalfa sprouts and onion, inspired by Puerto Vallarta-style shrimp burgers, tops chewy-crunchy chilaquiles cooked in a piquant red salsa. The dish is finished with Mexican crema and sliced avocado.
In a medium saucepan, bring tomatoes, garlic, guajillos, broth (or water), and 1½ teaspoons of salt to a simmer over medium heat. Partially cover with a lid and cook until the guajillos are soft and pulpy and the tomatoes are bursting out of their skins, 20 minutes. Transfer tomato mixture along with the liquid into a blender and puree until smooth.
Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium-low heat. Season shrimp with ½ teaspoon of salt and lots of freshly ground pepper. Add shrimp and cook until they turn pink and shrimp are just cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer shrimp to a medium bowl and cool.
In a large stockpot big enough to fit all the totopos, combine the totopos with half of the salsa over medium-low heat. Gently stir with a spatula until totopos are fully coated, taking care not to let them get too soft (you’re after that soft-chewy-crunchy bite), 3 minutes. Turn off the heat.
Chop the shrimp into bite-sized pieces and put them back into the bowl. Add sprouts, onion, and cilantro and combine with the shrimp. Season with 1 tablespoon of lime juice and ¼ teaspoon of salt and mix well.
Divide chilaquiles among plates. Pour the remaining salsa all over the chilaquiles until all of the totopos are covered in salsa. Spoon crema in the center and top with the shrimp salad. Serve immediately.
