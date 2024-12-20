Chocolate Gelt Babka With Hazelnut Amaretti Filling and Chocolate Espresso Glaze

The roasted hazelnuts and dark chocolate make for a classic flavor combination in the filling for this babka — but the crushed amaretti cookies give it an unexpected burst of flavor and crunch. The lush glaze also sets this babka apart. Espresso and vanilla help bring out peak chocolate flavor.

Note: This recipe makes enough brioche dough for two babkas. You can mix and match the glazes and fillings using the recipes for Chocolate-Cherry Babka With Black Sesame and Cocoa Crumble and Black and White Babka.