Chocolate Gelt Babka With Hazelnut Amaretti Filling and Chocolate Espresso Glaze
The roasted hazelnuts and dark chocolate make for a classic flavor combination in the filling for this babka — but the crushed amaretti cookies give it an unexpected burst of flavor and crunch. The lush glaze also sets this babka apart. Espresso and vanilla help bring out peak chocolate flavor.
Note: This recipe makes enough brioche dough for two babkas. You can mix and match the glazes and fillings using the recipes for Chocolate-Cherry Babka With Black Sesame and Cocoa Crumble and Black and White Babka.
Heat the milk in a small saucepan over medium-low heat until it’s just lukewarm, about 1 to 2 minutes. Pour into the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment, then add flour, sugar, yeast, salt and eggs. Mix on low until just combined, then raise to medium speed for an additional 4 minutes. Knead until the dough is smooth and begins to pull away from the side of the bowl.
Add the butter a tablespoon at a time, making sure each knob has been fully incorporated before adding the next. Once all the butter is added, continue to knead for an additional 6 minutes until velvety and supple.
Transfer the dough to a lightly greased bowl and cover in an ambiently warm place to rise until doubled in size, about an hour.
Once risen, push the dough down with your hands to deflate. Re-form into a loose ball before recovering and placing in the refrigerator for at least 6 hours or preferably overnight.
Make the filling: Add the roasted hazelnuts to the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment. Pulse briefly to chop. Add the melted dark chocolate, sugar and salt. Pulse to combine, then blend on high speed for 5 minutes until emulsified. Transfer to a container and store in the refrigerator until ready to use.
(You will top the filling with crushed amaretti cookies during assembly, before rolling and braiding the dough.)
For two loaves of babka, line two 9-by-5-inch loaf pans with parchment paper. Set aside.
Tip your dough onto a lightly floured work surface and divide in half.
Roll out half of the dough into a rectangle that’s about 1/8 inch thick (about 12 by 16 inches). Spread 3 or 4 generous spoonfuls of filling evenly across the surface. Sprinkle half the crushed amaretti over the filling. Place the dough in the refrigerator for 10 to 15 minutes to firm up. This will make for a cleaner cut (see below). Repeat the process with the second half of the dough.
Turn a log of dough lengthwise so that one end is pointing toward you. Using a sharp knife, cut about an inch off either end (and discard) to reveal your swirl of filling.
Then cut the log vertically down the center. Cross the two halves in the middle, then braid the top and bottom, pinching the ends to seal. Moving swiftly, since it can get a little messy, place the babka in the loaf pan. Repeat the process with the second half of the dough.
Cover and allow to rise until the dough has doubled in volume and bounces back to the touch, about an hour.
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Once risen, bake the babka until deeply burnished, 40 to 45 minutes. When you tap on the surface of the loaf, it should sound hollow. Remove from the pan and set aside.
Meanwhile, make the glaze: In a medium heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water, melt the chocolate and butter together, stirring until smooth. Stir in the corn syrup, espresso powder, vanilla paste and salt, then remove from the heat.
Pour the warm chocolate glaze all over the top of the babka(s). This will keep your babka nice and moist, as well as adding another layer of flavor. Let cool until set, about 30 minutes. You’ll know it’s set when it goes from glossy to more opaque in appearance. Slice and serve.
