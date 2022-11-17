Creamy 'Fruit Tart' Pie

For the pie crust:

For the pastry cream filling:

For the fruit, syrup and garnish:

200 grams (7 ounces) light-colored seasonal mixed fruit, such as fuyu persimmons, green grapes, gooseberries, peeled kiwi or mandarin segments

200 grams (7 ounces) dark-colored seasonal mixed fruit, such as plums, red or purple grapes, blueberries, figs or any other berries

40 grams (1 ⅜ ounces; ¼ cup) turbinado sugar, such as Sugar in the Raw, divided

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lime