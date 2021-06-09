Crispy Chickpea Cakes With Yogurt and Romaine
Pulse the ingredients for these chickpea cakes just enough to blend together in a food processor. Keep the chickpeas slightly chunky for crispier cakes. If you don’t have a food processor, you can also mash them roughly with a fork, and they’ll still come together well. You’re going to use 1 1/2 cups (about half) of the Marinated Chickpeas that you prepped Sunday for this recipe (make sure to rewarm them over medium heat before serving). If you didn’t plan ahead, simply heat 1/4 cup olive oil and 1 1/2 teaspoons za’atar in a small saucepan over medium heat until it begins to sizzle, then remove the pan from the heat and stir in one can (15.5 ounces) drained chickpeas. Season with salt and pepper and let stand while you prep the rest of the recipe.
In a large bowl, toss the red onion with the vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Place the yogurt in a separate, small bowl, and season with salt and pepper.
Place the chickpeas (and any oil) into a food processor along with the parsley, flour and egg and pulse until easily moldable (about the texture of tuna salad).
Heat the vegetable oil in a large heavy-bottomed skillet over medium-high heat. Working in two batches, add rounded tablespoonfuls of the chickpea mixture to the hot oil and flatten gently with the back of the spoon. Fry, flipping halfway through, until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer the chickpea cakes to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.
Add the olive oil and romaine to the bowl with the onions, season with salt and pepper and toss to combine. Spread the yogurt on a serving platter or individual plates and top with the chickpea cakes and salad.
Let marinate at room temperature until ready to use or covered in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Let the chickpeas sit for 30 minutes to come to room temperature before using.
