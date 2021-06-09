Crispy Chickpea Cakes With Yogurt and Romaine

Pulse the ingredients for these chickpea cakes just enough to blend together in a food processor. Keep the chickpeas slightly chunky for crispier cakes. If you don’t have a food processor, you can also mash them roughly with a fork, and they’ll still come together well. You’re going to use 1 1/2 cups (about half) of the Marinated Chickpeas that you prepped Sunday for this recipe (make sure to rewarm them over medium heat before serving). If you didn’t plan ahead, simply heat 1/4 cup olive oil and 1 1/2 teaspoons za’atar in a small saucepan over medium heat until it begins to sizzle, then remove the pan from the heat and stir in one can (15.5 ounces) drained chickpeas. Season with salt and pepper and let stand while you prep the rest of the recipe.