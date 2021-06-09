Chickpea Salad Bowls With Cucumbers, Feta and Za’atar
A mix of spiced chickpeas, crunchy and tart cucumber salad and salty, cool feta, these make-your-own bowls are a breeze to prep and serve for a weeknight meal. You’re going to use 1 1/2 cups (about half) of the Marinated Chickpeas that you prepped Sunday for this recipe (make sure to rewarm them over medium heat before serving). If you didn’t plan ahead, simply heat 1/4 cup olive oil and 1 1/2 teaspoons za’atar in a small saucepan over medium heat until it begins to sizzle, then remove the pan from the heat and stir in one can (15.5 ounces) drained chickpeas. Season with salt and pepper and let stand while you prep the rest of the recipe.
Turn on the broiler to high heat with a rack in the top position.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, toss together the cucumber and onion with the vinegar, sugar and 1 teaspoon salt. Let stand until ready to use.
Place the peppers on a rimmed baking sheet, cut side up. Drizzle with the olive oil, scatter over the garlic slices and season with salt and pepper. Broil until blistered and softened, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from the broiler, let cool slightly, then tear into large strips.
Arrange the peppers, cucumber salad and feta on a large platter and place the chickpeas in a serving bowl. Serve with couscous or rice for making bowls. Be sure to drizzle each serving with some of the za’atar oil from the bowl of chickpeas.
Let marinate at room temperature until ready to use or covered in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Let the chickpeas sit for 30 minutes to come to room temperature before using.
You’ll also use these chickpeas in the recipe for Crispy Chickpea Cakes with Yogurt and Romaine.
