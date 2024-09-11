Damian's Summer Ceviche
This bright, citrus-y ceviche has been on the menu at Damian in downtown L.A.’s Arts District since the restaurant opened, but the fish and accompanying vegetables change seasonally. Chef de cuisine Chuy Cervantes uses whatever is available at the market — “what’s seasonal, what’s beautiful,” he says — to mix with local fish and citrus juice. This summer version features kanpachi from Baja California and fresh market produce — Persian cucumber, Sungold tomatoes, avocado, tender celery. The ceviche is seasoned with lime juice, white soy sauce and fresh ginger.
For the fish, “You want to use a softer white-fleshed fish,” Cervantes says, “not necessarily so soft but something that can stand up to the vegetables but still break down a little bit in the citrus juice, allowing it to become soft enough to enjoy with tostadas and with other vegetables in the dish.”
Note: White soy sauce is available at select Japanese markets and online.
Make the cure for the fish by combining the sugar, kosher salt and lime zest in a bowl. Mix until fully combined and fragrant.
Lay the prepared fish filet on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Add the cure to both sides of the fish so that it’s evenly distributed. Refrigerate and allow to cure for 1 hour.
While the fish is curing, juice the limes, strain and reserve cold.
Prepare the vegetables: Grate the ginger with a Microplane.
Cut the tomatoes in half or quarter if they are larger. Cut the peeled cucumber in half lengthwise, removing the seeds, and slice into 1/4-inch-thick pieces. Pick the celery leaves. Peel away the outer fibers of the celery stalks and slice ¼ inch thick.
Using a mandoline slicer, slice the red onion and serrano chile 1/8 inch thick. Peel the avocado and cut in ½-inch dice. Reserve all vegetables cold.
Once the fish has cured for 1 hour, use a paper towel to brush off any excess curing salt remaining on the fish. Do not rinse the fish. On a clean cutting board, dice the cured fish into ½-inch pieces. Add to a mixing bowl and set aside.
In a separate bowl, add the olive oil plus salt and mix vigorously to emulsify. Then add the yuzu kosho, grated ginger, white soy and half of the lime juice. Mix until combined and adjust the seasoning as needed with the remaining lime juice. Pour this mixture over the fish and gently mix to incorporate.
Once the mixture is seasoned, add the Sungold tomatoes, celery, cucumber, serrano chile and red onion. Gently mix into the ceviche, so as to not break up the tomatoes. Plate the ceviche in a shallow serving bowl. Garnish the ceviche with the diced avocado, celery leaves and picked cilantro leaves. Finish the ceviche with a touch of Maldon salt and a drizzle of olive oil, aiming for the avocado pieces. Enjoy with your favorite tostadas.
