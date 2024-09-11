Damian's Summer Ceviche

This bright, citrus-y ceviche has been on the menu at Damian in downtown L.A.’s Arts District since the restaurant opened, but the fish and accompanying vegetables change seasonally. Chef de cuisine Chuy Cervantes uses whatever is available at the market — “what’s seasonal, what’s beautiful,” he says — to mix with local fish and citrus juice. This summer version features kanpachi from Baja California and fresh market produce — Persian cucumber, Sungold tomatoes, avocado, tender celery. The ceviche is seasoned with lime juice, white soy sauce and fresh ginger.

For the fish, “You want to use a softer white-fleshed fish,” Cervantes says, “not necessarily so soft but something that can stand up to the vegetables but still break down a little bit in the citrus juice, allowing it to become soft enough to enjoy with tostadas and with other vegetables in the dish.”

Note: White soy sauce is available at select Japanese markets and online.

Watch the video below — part of our “Chef That!” series — to see how Cervantes makes the ceviche.