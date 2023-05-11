Pork and Green Chile Stew

Green chiles and tender pieces of pork shoulder come together in this homey stew topped with grated cheddar cheese and served with fresh flour tortillas at Dunsmoor restaurant in Glassell Park. Roasted and chopped Hatch green chiles can often be found in the freezer section of some grocery stores, but if you can’t find them, you can use the canned versions as a substitute. This stew is best made the day before to give the flavors time to marry before being reheated to serve.