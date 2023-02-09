The easiest chocolate cake ever — make it for Valentine's Day with just 7 ingredients
This fudgy chocolate cake is the ultimate love cake, as in you’re going to love it because it’s so delicious and because it’s the easiest chocolate cake ever.
One glance at the recipe for this Swedish chocolate cake, called kladdkaka, and you’ll notice that you probably have all the ingredients you need to make it right now. From bowl to table it is done in about 30 minutes, and the skills you need to make it are minimal. Every time I make it I think: This is easier than making pancakes.
If upon making it, you look at it and think “underwhelming,” I wouldn’t blame you. It isn’t fluffy or tall (there is no leavening), nor is it frosted or otherwise decorated (you can garnish it with powdered sugar if you like). But it is melty chocolate heaven.
Two more great things about this recipe: The flour can be easily swapped one-for-one with nut flour, making it gluten-free and more nutritionally dense. Almond flour makes the cake taste like a fancy, grown-up candy bar and adds an extra layer of flavor, and other nut flours such as hazelnut or pistachio are delicious as well.
In this recipe I’ve included cardamom as an option, but two other ideas would be to swap the cardamom for cinnamon or add 2 teaspoons of orange zest instead.
One essential tip: You must not overbake it. Getting the bake just right is what makes it gooey; bake it just until you see a light impression when you gently press the cake in the center and the center isn’t liquidy.
Easiest Chocolate Cake Ever
Heat oven to 350. Grease an 8-inch springform pan and line with parchment.
In a medium-size saucepan, melt the butter over medium low-heat. When it’s completely melted remove from heat and add the chocolate chips. Using a wooden spoon stir until the chocolate has melted. Add the brown sugar and stir until smooth. Add the cocoa and stir until smooth. Add the beaten eggs and stir until they are completely incorporated. Add the flour, salt and spice (if using), and stir gently until you have a cohesive batter.
Pour the batter into your springform pan. Bake until the cake is barely set, retains a light compression on top when you gently press it in the center, and the center isn’t liquidy, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and let cool. Transfer the cake to a large plate. Sift powdered sugar, if using, over the top of the cake. Any leftover cake will keep, wrapped, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
