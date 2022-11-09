Easy Thanksgiving Gravy

This gravy is the ideal addition to your Thanksgiving plate and is a cinch to prepare, whether 20 minutes before you eat or a couple days before. The best gravy is made with great turkey drippings — pour your drippings into a 4-cup measuring cup and, if you don’t have enough, add water or chicken stock to reach 4 cups. If you plan to make the gravy before you roast the turkey, source rendered chicken or duck fat to lend that poultry fat flavor to the mix. If you’re vegetarian or vegan, butter or olive oil and vegetable stock also work well. A mix of shallots, garlic and herbs ensures that no matter what fat you start with, the resulting gravy will be delicious.

This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.