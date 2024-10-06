Egg sambal 'shakshuka'
Growing up in Malaysia, Helen Goh ate a lot of nasi lemak. Wrapped in banana leaves and day-old newspaper, the little packs of coconut rice, spicy sambal, egg and cucumber are sold on nearly every street corner. While this recipe is very much not nasi lemak, it is nevertheless inspired by it. The egg and tomato sauce mingling in the pan reminds us, at the same time, of the shakshuka that Yotam Ottolenghi grew up eating. Serve with rice, flatbread or any bread you like.
Put the fennel seeds, cloves and cardamom seeds into a small dry frying pan and place over medium-low heat. Toast lightly for about 2 minutes, until fragrant, then grind to a powder in a spice grinder or a mortar and pestle. Add the cinnamon and curry powder and set aside.
Put 3 tablespoons of the oil into a large sauté pan (for which you have a lid) — about 10 ¼ inches/26cm wide — and place on medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and 10 curry leaves and cook for 1 minute, until the seeds begin to pop. Add the onion and cook for about 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until they are starting to color. Add the ginger, garlic, cilantro stalks and fresh tomatoes and cook for 5 minutes, then add the fennel spice mix. Cook for 2 minutes, until fragrant, then add the sambal oelek, canned tomatoes, tamarind, water, sugar and 1 ¼ teaspoons of salt. Stir well and bring to a simmer. Decrease the heat to medium-low and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, uncovered, until thickened.
Crack the eggs into the sambal and sprinkle a little salt and pepper over each egg. Cover the pan and cook for 7 to 8 minutes, until the egg whites are fully cooked and the yolks are soft.
Meanwhile, put the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil into a small pan and place over medium heat. Add the rest of the curry leaves, cook for about 1 minute, until very fragrant, then remove from the heat. When the eggs are ready, drizzle the oil and fried curry leaves over the eggs, scatter the cilantro leaves and serve.
