Egg sambal 'shakshuka'

Put 3 tablespoons of the oil into a large sauté pan (for which you have a lid) — about 10 ¼ inches/26cm wide — and place on medium heat. Add the mustard seeds and 10 curry leaves and cook for 1 minute, until the seeds begin to pop. Add the onion and cook for about 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until they are starting to color. Add the ginger, garlic, cilantro stalks and fresh tomatoes and cook for 5 minutes, then add the fennel spice mix. Cook for 2 minutes, until fragrant, then add the sambal oelek, canned tomatoes, tamarind, water, sugar and 1 ¼ teaspoons of salt. Stir well and bring to a simmer. Decrease the heat to medium-low and cook for 20 to 25 minutes, uncovered, until thickened.