Eggnog Caramel Brownies

Lots of nutmeg, a pinch of cloves and a shot of rum flavor the caramel sauce in these festive brownies. The caramel is enriched with egg yolks, which add the requisite eggy flavor but also help keep the sauce on top of the brownie batter, so you can smell its warm aroma with each bite. White chocolate chips help bridge the gap visually and enhance the eggnog flavor, so don’t skip them — the ones that rest on the bottom of the pan caramelize slightly, adding even more nutty aroma to the brownies. Adding sprinkles dresses up the brownies for the holidays, but they taste just as great unadorned.

This recipe is a part of the L.A. Times 2022 Holiday Bar Cookies.