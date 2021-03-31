French Shrimp Boil

Turning Artichokes

To turn baby artichokes, pull off the outer leaves then trim the end of the stems and 1 inch (2.5 cm) off the tops. Use a vegetable peeler to shave off the dark layer of the stem. Halve the artichoke lengthwise, then use a spoon to scoop out and discard the choke. Store in a bowl of cool water mixed with the juice of a lemon until ready to use.



Mayonnaise

To make homemade mayonnaise, in a medium bowl, whisk together 2 large egg yolks and 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard. Whisking constantly, as slowly and gradually as possible — literally drop by drop — add some of ½ cup (120 ml) grapeseed oil until the mixture thickens. Continuing to whisk constantly, start to slowly pour in the remainder of the grapeseed oil and ¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil in a slow, steady stream. Just as slowly, whisk in 2 teaspoons of fresh lemon juice and season with salt and pepper.



Adapted from À Table (Chronicle Books, 2021) by Rebekah Peppler.