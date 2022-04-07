Gochujang-Glazed Zucchini With Fried Scallions

This preparation of vegetables (or rather fruits, since zucchini are technically fruits) is near and dear to my heart because it was the first time in my career that I saw a recipe of mine go viral. People cooked this; even more, they started riffing on the base vegetable, which made me so happy. Originally published in the New York Times using eggplant, this recipe stars zucchini that tastes best just barely cooked, perhaps with a little char, but mostly still raw and crunchy inside. The fried scallions are worth the extra effort. Trust me.