Golden Honey Mustard Sauce With Rum and Turmeric

20 minutes
Makes 2 1/2 cups
Spicy, earthy turmeric and gold rum punch up the flavors of mustard and honey in this classic sauce.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
By Ben Mims

Bright yellow, spicy and earthy all at once, ground turmeric adds complexity to regular honey mustard sauce, balanced here with a splash of Worcestershire sauce and golden rum. While it’s a great dipping sauce for chicken tenders or anything coming off the grill, try it as a coating for chicken wings or grilled vegetables and as a marinade and grilling sauce for tofu or veggie burgers.

1

Bring the rum to a boil in a small saucepan and cook until reduced by half, about 2 to 2 ½ minutes. Stir in the remaining ingredients and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low to maintain a gentle simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, to marry flavors and thicken slightly, about 10 minutes.

2

Remove the pan from the heat and let the sauce cool completely. Transfer the sauce to an airtight container and refrigerate at least 8 hours before serving.

Make Ahead:
Refrigerate the sauce in an airtight container for up to 1 month.
Ben Mims

Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.

