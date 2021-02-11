Grownup Mint-Chocolate Pudding

Even people who claim not to like the combination of chocolate and mint will enjoy this grownup iteration that uses a splash of absinthe to balance the mint’s flavor. If you don’t have absinthe, you can use Green Chartreuse, a menthol-like amaro such as Forthave Spirits’ Marseille or even a floral gin like Hendricks — anything that has a pleasantly medicinal/floral or eucalyptus-like aroma to play up that of the mint while taking away its candy-sweet edge.

Using gelatin instead of eggs allows the flavor of the mint to prevail unencumbered by the extra fat of yolks. It also means the pudding is much easier to make for those wary of cooking a custard.