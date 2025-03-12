Health Is Wealth Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

Stems from 1 bunch parsley (use the leaves to make the Parsley “Pistou,” below)

¼ cup olive oil

1 large yellow onion, diced

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 head of garlic, cloves peeled, grated on a Microplane or minced

4 or 5 carrots, sliced ¼ inch thick (I cut the fat part of the carrots in half first, to make half moons)

4 or 5 celery stalks, sliced ¼ inch thick

3 tablespoons double-concentrate tomato paste (or ½ of a 6-ounce can of regular tomato paste)

1 handful of thyme sprigs

2 dried bay leaves

1 arbol chile pod (if you want a little heat)

1 pound brown lentils, rinsed