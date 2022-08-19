Keith Corbin's Vegan Gombo (Gumbo)

Alta Adams chef and co-owner Keith Corbin’s “California soul” take on gumbo — or as he calls it, “gombo,” spelled closer to the West African word for “okra” — is vegan. It’s a multilayered dish with a complex vegetable stock as its base (it’s fine to use prepared vegetable stock if time is limited). A chile-enhanced gombo sauce of cooked okra and shallots is amped with red miso paste, in place of a traditional roux, and lime juice. For serving, Corbin starts with a layer of cooked California brown rice, then adds the gombo stew and tops it all with sautéed, charred or grilled vegetables that change with the seasons and add texture to the stew. On the day he made the dish in The Times’ Test Kitchen he sautéed broccoli, kale, sweet red peppers and baby corn that he found at the farmers market. He added a garnish of fresh pea shoots and radish sprouts, but this is also flexible. You can try a simple sprinkling of mint, parsley or other herbs.