Kismet's Pickley Cheesy Greens

Kismet chefs Sarah Hymanson and Sara Kramer riff on a steakhouse side of creamed-spinach-meets-spinach-dip. The two whip up a lavish dip packed with cheese, greens and pickles, which add tang to cut through the indulgent creaminess. “Serve it as a side (to steak or anything at all) or as an epic snack for chip dipping,” write Hymanson and Kramer in their book, “Kismet: Bright, Fresh, Vegetable-Loving Recipes.” It’s a great party dish or addition to any holiday or other special-occasion dinner.

Note: You can make the spinach dip, minus the panko topping, a day or two ahead and store it in the fridge until ready to bake. Heat the dip in the oven without the panko until heated through,

then add the topping and bake according to the recipe.