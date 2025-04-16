(You Will Love This) Mackerel Tartare With Horseradish and Dill

The powerful flavors in this tartare — often an appetizer at Queen St. Bar & Grill — come together in something like an exercise in restrained extremism. Mackerel is sometimes considered a “fishy” fish, but here it is balanced with equally loud flavors like horseradish, capers and dill. Even people who typically don’t like mackerel usually love this dish. This tartare goes great with a rye cracker or Ritz. You would not be upset if you paired this with aquavit or horseradish vodka.

Spanish mackerel is ideal because its buttery flavor and slightly funky nature balance against the other flavors, but you can also use Japanese mackerel, king mackerel, yellowtail, snapper, salmon or ocean trout.