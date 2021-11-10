Leafy Greens With Preserved Lemon and Crushed Pistachio
This salad is very lemony and bright and the “healthy” moment you’ll want on the table. The tart preserved lemon in the dressing helps cut the pepperiness and bitterness of the mature greens and also the richness of the other dishes on the table. Use the best mature greens you can find, and know that escarole and radicchio also pair well with this dressing. Make the dressing up to a day ahead of time, and keep your washed and prepared greens in a roll of paper towels so they’re dry and ready to be mixed with the dressing just before serving.
Finely mince the preserved lemon — rind and pulpy innards together — into itsy-bitsy pieces, tossing out any seeds. Scoop up the lemony mess (you should have 1/4 cup) and place in a large serving bowl (the one you’ll serve the salad in). Stir in the lemon juice, olive oil and honey, and season with salt and lots of pepper.
When ready to serve, add the greens, pistachios and radishes to the bowl. Season with salt and pepper and toss to combine. Taste and adjust the seasoning as you like.
