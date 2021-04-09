Lebanese Chicken Fatteh

Using a slotted spoon or spider, transfer the poultry from the broth to a cutting board; let cool briefly. If using hens, separate them into whole leg and breast pieces, then remove and discard their skins. If using chicken thighs and drumsticks, simply remove and discard their skins. Strain the broth into a clean, shallow pot and add back the pieces of meat. Remove the chickpeas with a slotted spoon and add to the meat and broth, as well. (At this point you can set the meat and chickpeas aside until you are ready to serve the fatteh. I often prepare the meat and chickpeas the day before and reheat and assemble the dish just before serving.)