5 ways with artichokes

5 Recipes
Artichokes with garlic and mint
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Simple recipes to up your artichoke game.

By Julie Giuffrida

Cooking with artichoke hearts raises the question of whether to pare fresh artichokes (and feel the thorns) or leave that labor to somebody else and work with frozen or canned/jarred artichoke hearts. For these recipes, you can certainly substitute ready-to-eat hearts for fresh. The tradeoff for the convenience factor is that you lose some flavor and texture.

Genevieve Ko’s spinach artichoke dip is a lighter, vegan and dairy-free version of the rich, cheesy classic. The famous Italian dish carciofi alla Romana (artichokes with garlic and mint) is a straightforward braise of artichoke hearts flavored with lemon, white wine and fresh herbs. In a slightly more complex dish, Bavel chef Ori Menashe makes confit of artichoke hearts in olive oil that is steeped with flavors of the Near and Middle East — cumin, turmeric, ginger, fresh mint and parsley — and garnished with marash pepper and more fresh herbs. Aginares avgolemono (artichoke bottoms in avgolemono), a recipe from chef Cosmas Kapantzos, features artichoke bottoms (the meat of the heart) bathed in a thicker version of the classic Greek avgolemono soup as a sauce. If you are all about intense artichoke flavor, Russ Parsons’ cream of artichoke soup is a velvety artichoke-umami bomb.

LOS ANGELES - THURSDAY, APRIL 25, 2019: Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip cooked/styled by Genevieve Ko and propped by Nidia Cueva at Proplink Tabletop Studio in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, April 25, 2019. (Dylan + Jeni / For the Times)

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip

This vegan artichoke dip is light and refreshing for spring and still creamy and satisfying.
15 minutes
Serves 6 to 8
Roma Artichokes-Artichokes with garlic and mint. Digital image taken on 05/26/04

Carciofi alla romana (artichokes with garlic and mint)

Carciofi alla Romana, the classic Roman preparation of artichokes with garlic and mint, is surprisingly simple to make.
45 minutes
Serves 6
ONE TIME USE - QUEENS, NEW YORK - Apr 2, 2019 - Making Passover recipes by Adeena Sussman and various LA Chefs. HERBED CONFIT BABY ARTICHOKES by Chef Ori Menashe.

Bavel’s Herbed Confit Baby Artichokes

Fresh radish slices add crunch to baby artichokes slow-cooked in olive oil and herbs.
50 minutes
Serves 8 to 10

Aginares avgolemono (artichoke bottoms in avgolemono)

1 hour 15 minutes
Serves 4 to 6

Cream of artichoke soup

Artichoke hearts are simmered with aromatics, pureed and then thickened with a liaison of eggs and cream, which gives it a silken texture.
1 hour 30 minutes
Serves 8 to 10

Julie Giuffrida

Julie Giuffrida is Test Kitchen coordinator for the Los Angeles Times.

