Easy and warming recipes for cooking beans

Use hours at home to cook beans for soups, stews or hearty baked dishes.
Classic, sweet and smoky, baked beans are perfect for cold, rainy days, no barbecue required.
This recipe makes use of creamy giant white beans and caramelized onions for warming, rib-sticking dinner.
These Basque-style simmered beans from Wool Growers in Bakersfield are full of flavor from rendered salt pork.
Lightly smoked or spicy cured meat perfumes canned chickpeas with a long-cooked flavor.
A simple pot of soup, this recipe makes great use of canned chickpeas (you can use any beans) and a bunch of hearty greens for a healthy, warming soup.
This is a classic treatment on cooking a pot of beans, Italian-style. A few simple aromatics perfume the broth and legumes, making them extra flavorful for a variety of uses.