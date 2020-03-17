Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Easy and warming recipes for cooking beans

Brothy Baked Chickpeas with Chilled Lemon Watercress
Use hours at home to cook beans for soups, stews or hearty baked dishes.

By Ben Mims
March 16, 2020
Molasses Maple Baked Beans

Boston Baked Beans

Time 6 hours 25 minutes
Yields Serves 6 to 8

Classic, sweet and smoky, baked beans are perfect for cold, rainy days, no barbecue required.

Baked giant white beans

Baked Gigantes (Oven-Baked White Beans)

Time 1 hour 45 minutes
Yields Serves 6 to 8

This recipe makes use of creamy giant white beans and caramelized onions for warming, rib-sticking dinner.

Mayie’s Beans from Wool Growers in Bakersfield

Basque-Style Beans

Time 2 hours
Yields Serves 8 to 10

These Basque-style simmered beans from Wool Growers in Bakersfield are full of flavor from rendered salt pork.

img-5cf574a3-turbine-la-1559590049-ji807fp9q5-snap-image

Brothy Baked Chickpeas With Chilled Lemon Watercress

Time 1 hour 10 minutes
Yields Serves 4.

Lightly smoked or spicy cured meat perfumes canned chickpeas with a long-cooked flavor.

Soup with winter greens and chickpeas

Winter Greens and Chickpea Soup

Time 1 hour 30 minutes
Yields Serves 8

A simple pot of soup, this recipe makes great use of canned chickpeas (you can use any beans) and a bunch of hearty greens for a healthy, warming soup.

Giant white bean soup

Giant White Bean Soup

Time 2 hours 15 minutes
Yields Serves 6

This is a classic treatment on cooking a pot of beans, Italian-style. A few simple aromatics perfume the broth and legumes, making them extra flavorful for a variety of uses.

Ben Mims
Ben Mims is the cooking columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has written three cookbooks and has worked as a food editor and recipe developer for several food media publications, such as Lucky Peach, Food & Wine, Saveur, Food Network and Buzzfeed/Tasty.
