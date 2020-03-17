Easy and warming recipes for cooking beans

Boston Baked Beans Time 6 hours 25 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

Classic, sweet and smoky, baked beans are perfect for cold, rainy days, no barbecue required.

Baked Gigantes (Oven-Baked White Beans) Time 1 hour 45 minutes Yields Serves 6 to 8

This recipe makes use of creamy giant white beans and caramelized onions for warming, rib-sticking dinner.

Basque-Style Beans Time 2 hours Yields Serves 8 to 10

These Basque-style simmered beans from Wool Growers in Bakersfield are full of flavor from rendered salt pork.

Lightly smoked or spicy cured meat perfumes canned chickpeas with a long-cooked flavor.

Winter Greens and Chickpea Soup Time 1 hour 30 minutes Yields Serves 8

A simple pot of soup, this recipe makes great use of canned chickpeas (you can use any beans) and a bunch of hearty greens for a healthy, warming soup.

Giant White Bean Soup Time 2 hours 15 minutes Yields Serves 6

This is a classic treatment on cooking a pot of beans, Italian-style. A few simple aromatics perfume the broth and legumes, making them extra flavorful for a variety of uses.