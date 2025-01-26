Little Fish and Chainsaw's Vegan Carrot Ginger Soup
This creamy, punchy fresh carrot and ginger soup is vegan and bright, but it’s hearty — and it’s also got heart. When Little Fish co-owner Anna Sonenshein and Chainsaw owner Karla Subero Pittol received a donation of 1,000 pounds of carrots for their efforts in feeding first responders and evacuees during the 2025 L.A. wildfires, they immediately developed a recipe to use the produce.
This carrot and ginger soup has fed hundreds of Angelenos and now it can feed you too. Subero Pittol and Sonenshein’s recipe provides rich protein via the inclusion of white beans, as well as comfort and a bit of heat thanks to a balance of coconut milk, a walloping dose of fresh ginger and Calabrian chile paste. When finished with a squeeze of fresh orange juice, it’s even more refreshing. Garnish with fresh herbs for even more brightness, or chili crisp for even more spice.
Prepare the base: In a food processor, combine the onion, garlic and ginger. Process into a smooth paste.
Sauté the aromatics: Heat the olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Then add the prepared paste and cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture becomes fragrant and no longer smells raw, about 5 to 7 minutes.
Stir in the Calabrian chile paste and cook for an additional minute.
Simmer the soup: Add the carrots, tomato puree, turmeric, black pepper and vegetable stock to the pot. Bring to a simmer and cook until the carrots are tender but not mushy, about 20 to 25 minutes.
Blend the soup: Add drained white beans to the pot. Then, using an immersion blender, blend the soup until smooth and creamy.
Stir in the can of coconut milk. Season with salt and MSG to taste.
Serve the soup: Remove from the heat and ladle the soup into bowls. Finish with a squeeze of fresh orange juice, then top with optional garnishes of fresh herb or a drizzle of chili oil or chili crisp. Serve hot, best accompanied by a grilled cheese sandwich.
