Little Fish and Chainsaw's Vegan Carrot Ginger Soup

This creamy, punchy fresh carrot and ginger soup is vegan and bright, but it’s hearty — and it’s also got heart. When Little Fish co-owner Anna Sonenshein and Chainsaw owner Karla Subero Pittol received a donation of 1,000 pounds of carrots for their efforts in feeding first responders and evacuees during the 2025 L.A. wildfires, they immediately developed a recipe to use the produce.

This carrot and ginger soup has fed hundreds of Angelenos and now it can feed you too. Subero Pittol and Sonenshein’s recipe provides rich protein via the inclusion of white beans, as well as comfort and a bit of heat thanks to a balance of coconut milk, a walloping dose of fresh ginger and Calabrian chile paste. When finished with a squeeze of fresh orange juice, it’s even more refreshing. Garnish with fresh herbs for even more brightness, or chili crisp for even more spice.