Mamey Milkshake
Mamey — the tropical fruit native to Mexico and Central America and cultivated in the Caribbean — is luscious and custardy. Milkshakes and ice cream are a natural way to use the ripe sweet fruit, a type of sapote. Vanilla paste adds another sweet, delicately floral dimension. Add sugar to your liking — you might not need it at all.
Slice all the way around the mamey to open up the halves, minding the large central seed. Discard seed and scoop out the flesh directly into a blender. Add the ice, milk, vanilla paste and sugar. Blend all together at high speed until smooth, about 30 seconds to 1 minute.
