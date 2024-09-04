Advertisement

Mamey Milkshake

15 minutes
Makes 3 or 4 milkshakes
A Mamey Sapote shake from Chef Jordan Kahn, next to a cut mamey fruit
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)
By Jordan Kahn

Mamey — the tropical fruit native to Mexico and Central America and cultivated in the Caribbean — is luscious and custardy. Milkshakes and ice cream are a natural way to use the ripe sweet fruit, a type of sapote. Vanilla paste adds another sweet, delicately floral dimension. Add sugar to your liking — you might not need it at all.

1

Slice all the way around the mamey to open up the halves, minding the large central seed. Discard seed and scoop out the flesh directly into a blender. Add the ice, milk, vanilla paste and sugar. Blend all together at high speed until smooth, about 30 seconds to 1 minute.

