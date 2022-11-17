Maqluba (Palestinian Upside-down Chicken and Rice)

Spiced chicken, fried vegetables and rice are layered into an elaborate full-pot meal in this classic Palestinian celebration dish. Making the dish takes some time; prepare all the parts ahead so you can assemble and finish cooking the dish just before serving. The size of the pot used to layer and cook the maqluba is essential to its success. Use a pot that is no fewer than 7 quarts in volume, 11 inches in diameter and 5 inches tall, or else all the ingredients won’t fit. Use organic vegetables here for the best flavor, as Kiswani suggests. And if you have a large kitchen towel, wrap the pot in the towel to help keep it warm as it rests, as Kiswani does, following culinary folklore to ensure it comes out well.