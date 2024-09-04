Mariquitas Cubanas (Fried Plantain Chips)
These thinly sliced burro bananas or plantains are fried until deeply golden and crispy and salty, excellent with a Cubano sandwich and a mamey milkshake.
Heat the oil in a medium saucepan to 350 degrees.
Cut the ends off and peel the bananas. Slice the bananas lengthwise with a mandoline into 1/8-inch-thick strips. If using a large plantain, cut the plantain in half first.
Add the slices one at a time into the oil; they should immediately bubble. Fry until the bubbles decrease indicating that most of the moisture has evaporated and they’re a nice golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes. Turn off the heat and let finish frying in the oil as it cools. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with paper towels and immediately sprinkle all sides with salt. Serve.
