Mariquitas Cubanas (Fried Plantain Chips)

25 minutes
Serves 4
Chef Jordan Kahn fries burro banana chips.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
1

Heat the oil in a medium saucepan to 350 degrees.

2

Cut the ends off and peel the bananas. Slice the bananas lengthwise with a mandoline into 1/8-inch-thick strips. If using a large plantain, cut the plantain in half first.

3

Add the slices one at a time into the oil; they should immediately bubble. Fry until the bubbles decrease indicating that most of the moisture has evaporated and they’re a nice golden brown, about 3 to 4 minutes. Turn off the heat and let finish frying in the oil as it cools. Transfer to a baking sheet lined with paper towels and immediately sprinkle all sides with salt. Serve.

