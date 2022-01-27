Master Orange Marmalade

This marmalade is bright and not too bitter. I blanch the peels once to remove some of the bitterness and add more lemon juice than the typical recipe calls for. If you like more bitter marmalade, skip the blanching. This recipe uses equal parts by weight whole citrus and sugar, so if the weight of your citrus doesn’t match that of this recipe perfectly, simply use the same weight in sugar. Then, for the lemon juice, divide the weight of the citrus by 10 to get the amount of lemon juice to use. If you don’t want to waste the lemon rinds, add their peels to the mix with the oranges. You will clean the peels and strain the liquid and juice for making the marmalade later, so don’t worry about straining out any membranes and seeds in the beginning. And if you want to add a flavoring like bay leaves, cinnamon sticks or vanilla beans, add it with the sliced peels in Step 6.