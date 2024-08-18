Mayfield's Best-Summer-Melon With Speck

Inspired by melon season and access to great produce from nearby farms and quality speck from Sogno Toscano in Santa Monica, this easy and simple summer dish by Mayfield chef Jon Sarmenta hits the spot.

The most important thing is to buy really great melons and cured speck. “We slice the speck in-house so it is really soft and fresh,” says Sarmenta, “but if I was making it at home, I’d just go to a great Italian deli or butchery and ask them to slice it for me.”

Note: Make the melon juice by blending any extra melon and trimmings in a blender until pureed, then strain. Make the orange simple syrup for the vinaigrette the day before: Mix the zest of 1 orange, 3/4 cup sugar and 1/2 cup water. Let the mixture sit for 24 hours, then strain and discard the zest.