Sweet Potato and Apple Casserole
Sweet potato casserole is the one dish that screams “Thanksgiving” the most, with its bright orange color and brûléed marshmallow topping. It’s one of those dishes that you either love or hate, but no matter what camp you fall in, this version offers you a route to suit your tastes. So as not to mistake this classic casserole for a dessert, instead of sugar use apples, honey and orange juice, which also offer a floral tang to offset the natural sweetness of the spuds. A simple meringue topping gilds the lily appropriately here. Or do you prefer traditional marshmallows? In that case, use one 12-ounce bag of marshmallows or one 10-ounce bag of mini marshmallows in its place.
This recipe is part of our Guide to Classic Thanksgiving, a collection of simple recipes for timeless holiday dishes to make this year and for years to come.
Heat the oven to 400 degrees. In a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, combine the sweet potatoes, apples, orange juice, honey and 2 teaspoons kosher salt. Cover tightly with foil and bake until the sweet potatoes and apples are very soft and the tip of a paring knife slides in and out easily from each piece, about 1 hour. Remove the dish from the oven, remove the foil and let the sweet potatoes and apples cool for about 5 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees.
Scrape the sweet potatoes and apples into a food mill set over a large bowl, into the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, or into a large bowl; reserve the baking dish. Process, beat or mash with a potato masher until the sweet potatoes and apples are smooth. Add the remaining 1 teaspoon kosher salt and the butter and stir until the butter completely melts. Add the 4 egg yolks and stir until evenly combined. Return the sweet potato mixture to the reserved baking dish (or a similar-sized dish) and smooth the top. Return the dish to the oven and bake for 20 minutes.
While the sweet potatoes bake, make the meringue: Bring 1 inch of water to a simmer over medium heat in a medium saucepan. Meanwhile, whisk together the sugar and 4 egg whites in a medium bowl. Place the bowl over the simmering water and whisk slowly but constantly until the sugar dissolves and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the mixture reads 170 degrees. Remove the bowl from the pan and add the vanilla and fine salt. Using a hand-held mixer, beat the egg whites on medium speed until they form stiff peaks.
Heat the broiler to high heat. Spoon the meringue decoratively over the top of the sweet potatoes, leaving a 1-inch border all around (or cover with marshmallows) and broil until the meringue or marshmallows are lightly torched, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove the dish from the broiler and serve hot.
