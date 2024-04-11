Milk Chocolate-Dipped Bacon Ice Cream Sandwiches
There are a lot of reasons to want to make a bacon weave. You can lay it in the center of a BLT to make the ultimate version of that holy creation; you can use it to replace gingerbread for your holiday festivities and turn it into a way more delicious bacon house; and you can even make a 17-inch bacon weave and then put it in someone’s laptop bag for a fun porky surprise.
But rather than just picking it up and eating it, or putting it inside a sandwich, we believe that its most perfect purpose is to replace the cookies in an ice cream sandwich. After all, what is a bacon weave if not a smoky, sweet and salty pig cookie? Slide some ice cream in the middle and you have the best creation we’ve ever made on “Good Mythical Morning’s” “Will It Ice Cream Sandwich?” segment. Plus it’s low-carb, in case you’re on a ... really weird diet that is absolutely, positively not good for you.
Make a bacon weave: Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Lay 8 slices of bacon down on a sheet of parchment paper, tightly packed together horizontally. Then you start a-weaving. From the center of the bacon, fold back every other slice of bacon, like you’re basically just folding them in half over themselves. Then right next to that folded bacon, lay down one vertical slice of bacon down the center. Then unfold those folded slices back over the bacon you just laid down. You’ve just woven one strip.
Next, fold back the other horizontal slices of bacon (the ones next to the ones you folded last time), and lay another vertically placed slice right next to the previous one. Then unfold the horizontal ones back and repeat the process until you get all the way to one edge of the bacon lattice. Then repeat it on the other side, creating a rectangular bacon weave.
Slide that parchment onto a baking sheet and roast for about 40 minutes, until the bacon gets crispy. While it is still warm, use a spatula to lift it onto a cutting board, then just cut that thing into eight even squares to make four sets of smoked pig “cookies.” Let cool to room temperature.
Make the chocolate sauce and assemble: Place the chocolate chips and coconut oil in a microwave-safe bowl and then microwave it, 15 seconds at a time, stirring in between intervals, until it has become a dippable chocolate sauce.
Sandwich up that ice cream and then dip half of each sandwich in the chocolate sauce. Set them on a baking sheet until the chocolate hardens, then place them directly in the freezer. For best results, let it freeze overnight. Take that, Nestle Toll House. If you don’t eat them once they are fully frozen, wrap them in plastic wrap to prevent ice crystals.
