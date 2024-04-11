Milk Chocolate-Dipped Bacon Ice Cream Sandwiches

There are a lot of reasons to want to make a bacon weave. You can lay it in the center of a BLT to make the ultimate version of that holy creation; you can use it to replace gingerbread for your holiday festivities and turn it into a way more delicious bacon house; and you can even make a 17-inch bacon weave and then put it in someone’s laptop bag for a fun porky surprise.

But rather than just picking it up and eating it, or putting it inside a sandwich, we believe that its most perfect purpose is to replace the cookies in an ice cream sandwich. After all, what is a bacon weave if not a smoky, sweet and salty pig cookie? Slide some ice cream in the middle and you have the best creation we’ve ever made on “Good Mythical Morning’s” “Will It Ice Cream Sandwich?” segment. Plus it’s low-carb, in case you’re on a ... really weird diet that is absolutely, positively not good for you.