Osteria Mamma's Chocolate Salami
This simple no-bake Italian dessert requires very little hands-on prep time and is the perfect chocolate treat to serve alongside espresso as a dunkable snack. Be sure to prepare well ahead of your meal, at least 4 hours, so it has enough time to fully freeze into a solid log. It can be made up to two days in advance. For a nonalcoholic version, simply omit the rum or grappa. You may also add finely chopped nuts or dried fruits for more texture and flavor. Serve alongside espresso or accompanied by gelato. With wine, it pairs nicely with a spice-and-vanilla-scented, full-bodied red such as Azienda Agricola Bocale’s Montefalco Sagrantino Passito.
In a large bowl, combine 3 egg yolks with 3 tablespoons of sugar and whisk until you form a thick paste.
Add the melted butter, remaining 1 cup sugar and cocoa powder (and optional rum) and continue to whisk until a thick batter forms.
Crush the cookies with your hands into very small pieces, a few at a time, and add to the batter. Using a spatula, stir thoroughly until well combined.
Place a sheet of plastic wrap over a baking tray and pour the mixture in the center. The batter should be very thick and slightly sticky. Using your hands, form into a long cylindrical shape. Lift one end of the plastic over the top of the batter and tightly roll into a tight cylinder.
Wrap the plastic-wrapped log in aluminum foil and place in the freezer for at least 4 hours, until well frozen.
Once frozen, remove from freezer and slice into cookie-sized discs using a sharp knife. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and garnish with mint or fruit for presentation, if fancy.
