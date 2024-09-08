Osteria Mamma's Chocolate Salami

This simple no-bake Italian dessert requires very little hands-on prep time and is the perfect chocolate treat to serve alongside espresso as a dunkable snack. Be sure to prepare well ahead of your meal, at least 4 hours, so it has enough time to fully freeze into a solid log. It can be made up to two days in advance. For a nonalcoholic version, simply omit the rum or grappa. You may also add finely chopped nuts or dried fruits for more texture and flavor. Serve alongside espresso or accompanied by gelato. With wine, it pairs nicely with a spice-and-vanilla-scented, full-bodied red such as Azienda Agricola Bocale’s Montefalco Sagrantino Passito.