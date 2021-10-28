Oven-Baked Chicken Tenders with Celery and Grape Salad

Baking tenders instead of frying them requires a tad more work on the front end, but toasting bread crumbs — or whatever you’re using — in butter before coating the cutlets ensures they’ll end up golden and irresistible — no hot fat needed. And a handful of sweet grapes, shaved cheese and pickled onion brine elevate humble celery into a fantastic crunchy, cold salad to balance the tenders. Once cooked and cooled, cutlets can be frozen, after which they can be tossed on a baking sheet and reheated in a 350-degree oven for 10 minutes or so. The fries aren’t a must, but they’re certainly nice to have.