Pasta with Tomato Confit and Ricotta

Confit is a French technique to preserve food by slowly cooking it in fat. While this method works particularly well for poultry, most famously for duck, it isn’t just for that — you can also preserve vegetables like eggplant, carrots, beans and, my favorite, tomatoes. I love tomato confit on just about everything — topped on pizza, piled high on charred sourdough, swirled in with creamy polenta — but I find it’s particularly good mixed into pasta with heaps of ricotta. It’s one of my favorite weeknight meals when I have an abundance of tomatoes on the counter that have started to wither or have just passed their peak flavor — this is a great way to resurrect them.