Posta Negra con Ensalada de Pepino y Arroz de Coco Blanco

Making your own coconut milk

1 Open a fresh coconut: Starting with 2 medium coconuts, very carefully insert the tip of a metal skewer or paring knife into one of the three coconut “eyes” (only one of them will be soft enough to pierce through) and shake the coconut water into a glass. You can drink it right away or reserve it in the fridge for later. Repeat with the remaining coconut.



2 Hold the empty coconut in your hand, and you’ll see a “vein” that runs around the shell. This is the breaking point of the coconut. Firmly hold the coconut in your hand, and using a hammer or a metal meat mallet, firmly tap along the vein as you turn it on your hand. A couple rounds of firm blows will crack open the coconut.



3 Extract the flesh from the coconut: Using the hammer, break the opened coconut into smaller pieces, making it easier and safer to handle. Carefully insert the tip of the paring knife between the coconut’s inner shell and the coconut meat and separate them. What you are going for is the white meat of the coconut with its brown lining. This brown lining is what contains the coconut oil, and you want that.



4 Using a box grater, grate the coconut meat through the large holes, or you can use a food processor with the grater attachment. At this point, the grated coconut can be stored in a zip-top plastic bag in the freezer for up to three months.



5 Place the grated coconut in a high-speed blender with just enough warm water to barely cover the coconut and blend for 2 to 3 minutes, until you have milk. Place a cheesecloth or a fine-mesh sieve over a medium bowl and pour the milk through, making sure you squeeze the pulp and extract all the milk. Return the pulp to the blender, add more water and repeat the process. Strain to extract as much milk as possible until you have 6 cups of liquid total. Refrigerate until ready to use.