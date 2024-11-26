Pumpkin Chapati

Chapati is a staple flatbread in Kenya, where you’ll often see it made with mashed vegetables such as pumpkin or squash. It’s one of the first dishes that Kiano Moju learned to make as a toddler, and it’s featured throughout her cookbook “AfriCali,” which blends the Kenyan and Nigerian flavors she grew up with at home, her California upbringing and global travels. For Thanksgiving, try making it with pumpkin puree, a pantry ingredient that’s often in excess this time of year; it lends the finished chapati a slightly nutty flavor. Eat the chapati on its own, rolled into an omelet for a take on the Ugandan street food rolex or with chickpea coconut curry, two more recipes from Moju’s cookbook.