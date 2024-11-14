Rashida Holmes' Macaroni And Cheese Pie

A few key components differentiate the macaroni and cheese pie that chef Rashida Holmes serves at Bridgetown Roti, the vibrant Caribbean restaurant in East Hollywood that she owns with her mother, Joy Clarke-Holmes, and business partner Malique Smith, from the versions that are common on Thanksgiving dinner spreads.

It’s not just the standard cheddar cheese that gives this macaroni and cheese its rustic golden hue but curry powder, which adds a welcome zing of spicy sweetness to the finished pie.

Instead of macaroni noodles, Holmes prefers fusilli, which allows the cheesy mixture to seep into every crevice as it bakes. In addition to standard cheddar and Jack cheeses, the five-cheese pie calls for pepper jack for heat, Gouda for creaminess and Parmesan for saltiness. But according to Holmes, it’s fresh thyme, a staple herb in the Caribbean culinary lexicon, that makes the entire dish.

“It adds freshness and it’s almost on the minty side, but thyme is completely unique versus other herbs. I think it brings out the flavor of the cheese,” she said.

The pie comes out of the oven with a crispy top and gooey center that yields an epic cheese pull when you slice into it hot. No wonder the macaroni and cheese has quickly become one of Bridgetown Roti’s most popular dishes.

Note: You can make the macaroni and cheese (up until baking) and store covered in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.